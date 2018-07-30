Redding Land Trust hosts Party by the Pond

The Redding Land Trust will hold its third annual summer fund-raiser on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Poliak Pond on Simpaug Turnpike.

“Party by the Pond” will feature spectacular views and delectable food and drinks, according to event organizers. Hors d’oeuvres and small bites created by Bethel’s Taproot Restaurant will be featured. The evening will also include local brews and wines, a special signature cocktail, and live music.

Redding Land Trust invites guests to enjoy a stroll around the land trust’s hidden treasure, the Poliak Pond & Trails. Guests can mingle with friends, neighbors, and fans of the Redding Land Trust while supporting the trust’s commitment to land conservation.

This year, the Redding Land Trust will unveil one of its hidden treasures — acres of woods, a rolling meadow and a pond complete with beaver dam and a new bridge built by a team of volunteers. “What better way to celebrate Redding’s beauty and open space, than exploring this beautiful property while enjoying delicious food and refreshing beverages?” said Redding Land Trust co-president Silvia Erskine.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit reddingctlandtrust.org for more information. Tickets are available directly at brownpapertickets.com/event/3529146.

Interested in being a sponsor for “Party by the Pond?” Email [email protected].