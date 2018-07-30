Weston kids give to kids

The Bernheim children, Owen, 10, Emmy, 8, and Evan, 4, of Weston have launched their fifth annual Toy Drive for Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Toy Closet, which offers an age-appropriate toy for every child discharged from the hospital.

During the past four years, these siblings have collected and donated 1,000 toys. This year’s goal for the drive, which runs through Friday, Aug. 24, is 400 new, unwrapped toys.

Donors may make a purchase from the Amazon baby registry, search Yale Toy Drive, or email Jennifer Bernheim at [email protected]