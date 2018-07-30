Prue Bliss Memorial Bell to be installed July 31 in Weston

The Prue Bliss Memorial Bell will be installed in Norfield Congregational Church’s Banks Room cupola on Tuesday July 31.

The purchase of the new bell is being made possible through the generosity of former First Selectman and long-time Norfield Church member Woody Bliss in honor of his late wife, Prue.

“Prue loved music. She was the keyboardist for Norfield’s Steeple People and served on the Music Committee for years. This is a great way to honor her memory,” Woody Bliss said.

The old bell was discovered to be beyond repair and was removed from the Banks Room cupola on Jan. 12 as part of a project to repair or replace both of Norfield Congregational Church’s steeple bells. The steel bell in the Banks Room cupola is being replaced with a new bronze bell cast by the Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, in its foundry in Eijsbouts, the Netherlands. It can be operated, remotely, from across the Norfield Church campus.

The original bell is of historical significance to the town. The Banks Room was originally a one-room school house, erected in the early 20th century. The bell was rung to assemble students and also to call the fire brigade serving central Weston at the time, inasmuch as the Weston Town Hall was located behind the church beginning in 1884.

In addition, the almost 200-year old, 800-pound bell in the Church Sanctuary is receiving a new frame, yoke, wheel and clapper from the Verdin Company July 31. The Sanctuary steeple bell was cast by James Allaire around 1832, when the sanctuary was built. Allaire’s metalworks had cast the fittings for Robert Fulton’s steamship Clermont. Allaire would go on to supply engines for steamships owned and operated by Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Refurbishment of the Sanctuary steeple bell was made possible by private donations from Norfield Congregational Church members and supporters.

The Verdin Company has been making bells for 175 years, and continues to produce bells, bell equipment, restoration, digital carillons and clocks.

The Norfield Congregation Church was established in 1757. It’s located at 64 Norfield Road, Weston. Senior Minister is the Rev. Dr. Bernard R. Wilson. Information can be found at norfield.org.