Music of the 60s panel discussion in Weston

An all-star panel will discuss “Music of the 60s: America’s Unique Music and a Time of Change” on Saturday, May 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road.

The panel includes singer/songwriter Warren Bloom, legendary music producer/engineer Rob Fraboni, music manager Susan Feliciano, 60s rock photographer Michael Friedman, vocalist Vaneese Thomas, drummer David Weber, and writer/blogger Dan Woog.

The discussion will be conducted in a town hall format with audience Q&A, and will be moderated by Roger Kaufman of Old School Productions.

“It’s hard to imagine so much brilliant musical talent that will assembled in the same room on the same night,” said Kaufman. “The 60s was a time of unparalleled musical creativity — and these are the guys who lived it and made it. It’s going to be an exceptional evening.”

This once-in-a-lifetime gathering is being presented in conjunction with the Weston Historical Society’s exhibit Life in the Sixties. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Suggested donation is $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased in advance at westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Panel members

Warren Bloom is a singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer and has penned, performed and recorded more than 100 songs.

Rob Fraboni is a record producer and audio engineer, and has worked with Bob Dylan, The Band, Eric Clapton, and the Rolling Stones. As vice president at Island Records, he oversaw the remastering of the entire Bob Marley catalog. He produced the soundtrack on Martin Scorsese’s groundbreaking concert movie The Last Waltz.

Susan Feliciano is the wife of legendary musician Jose Feliciano and is a noted rock and roll manager and confidant.

Michael Friedman was a manager and music producer in the 60s and 70s, and worked with Janis Joplin and others. An avid photographer, Friedman captured intimate moments, both on stage and off, of many legendary performers.

Roger Kaufman is a bandleader, bass player, and producer. He performs with the local band Old School Revue and is assisting the Smithsonian in the acquisition, archival and exhibition of donations from celebrated composer/producer Steve Cropper and Jose Feliciano.

Vaneese Thomas is a singer, songwriter, producer, and actor and has sung on numerous jingles and as backup vocalist to Aretha Franklin.

David Weber played with The Front Page Revue and the Freeborn Blues Band. He can be seen in Martin Scorcese’s 2017 documentary Rumble.

Dan Woog writes the popular blog “06880” and has published 17 books.

The Life in the Sixties exhibit is open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. in May and June. To arrange a special or group tour, call Executive Director Marianne Frisch at 203 226-1804 or email [email protected].