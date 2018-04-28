Children’s choir to celebrate spring in concert

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir will welcome spring on Saturday, May 12, with its “Imagine the Song” concert at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.

Choral composer, conductor, and music educator Nick Page will be a special guest for the concert when the choir premieres a new piece that was written by Page for this performance, and is dedicated to Mother’s Day. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir is a community-based choral program made up of 300 children in the fourth through 12th grades from communities in and around Fairfield County. The choir has performed across the country and around the world. For more information, visit SingFCCC.org.

Tickets are $15 and $20 and may be purchased at theklein.org or by calling 1-800-424-0160.