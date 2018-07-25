Mark Twain Library seeks book fair volunteers

For the past 58 years, the smooth operation of the longest-running book fair in New England has been dependent on a single factor — the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who work to make it the best.

The Mark Twain Library’s signature fund-raiser, which takes place Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at the Redding Community Center, features tens of thousands of items and requires hundreds of pairs of helping hands.

Volunteers are needed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Aug. 28, 29 and 30, to set up the book fair, and on Tuesday, Sept. 4, to take down the fair.

The book fair opens for sales on Friday, Aug. 31, and runs through Monday, Sept. 3. There are a variety of jobs available for volunteers. In addition to setting up and taking down the fair, volunteers work as cashiers, tally/baggers (a great opportunity for a two-person team), and merchandisers to organize and display the materials. Students middle school age and up are welcome to volunteer.

For information, or to sign up to volunteer, go to marktwainlibrary.org, visit the library or call 203-938-2545.

Donations for the fair are being accepted at the library until Tuesday, July 31.

The Mark Twain Library is owned by the Mark Twain Library Association. It was founded in 1908 by Samuel Clemens — Mark Twain himself — one of Redding’s most celebrated residents.