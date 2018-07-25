Mazzucco elected to Connecticut Bar Foundation Fellows program

Attorney Ward J. Mazzucco of Redding was elected a 2018 Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Foundation (CBF) James W. Cooper Fellows Program. “We are pleased to recognize our new Fellows for their distinguished services to our legal system and for their commitment to the principles of equal justice and the rule of law,” said Attorney Andrea Barton Reeves, president of the Connecticut Bar Foundation.

The Fellows Program was established to honor the leading members of the legal profession and the judiciary in Connecticut, to promote a better understanding of the legal profession and the judicial system, and to explore ways to improve the profession and the administration of justice in Connecticut. Fellows are nominated by their peers and are elected by the CBF Board of Directors. Membership in the Fellows is evidence of professional excellence and distinction. Sixty-eight Fellows were elected this year.

Mazzucco is a partner at Chipman Mazzucco in Danbury. He is a board member of the Ridgefield VNA and a member of the Redding Board of Finance, serving from 2009 to the present.

Mazzucco resides with Tami G. O’Connor in Redding. He has three children, Frank, Cara and Jennie.

He was honored at a reception at the New Haven Lawn Club on May 10.

The Connecticut Bar Foundation is a philanthropic organization that develops and administers programs to enhance the understanding and improvement of the law and legal institutions, and it sponsors educational symposia.