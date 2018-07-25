Farmers’ Market at Lachat in Weston this Friday

The next Farmers’ Market at Lachat Town Farm in Weston is this Friday, July 27.

Set in the fields behind the barn, near the community gardens, the market runs for only five Friday evenings — the last Friday of each month from June through October.

A variety of fresh produce and prepared foods along with handmade crafts re available for purchase.

There will also be programs for kids and food trucks.

The market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the farm, at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston. For more details, visit lachattownfarm.org.