Letter: Dog park will be a true asset for Weston

To the Editor:

I have lived in Weston for more than 14 years. While we enjoy the quietness and the two-acre zoning, it can be especially isolating for newcomers, empty nesters and seniors alike. It can be difficult to meet new people here. Any town amenity that can bring people together, across the generations, is a true asset. A fenced-in park where dogs can freely run off leash, while owners socialize, fits the bill perfectly.

The 36-acre town-owned property that can host this 3.5-acre park was purchased for $2.3 million back in 2002 on a 20-year bond. That means we are all still paying for this, while the land continues to be enjoyed by a select few. Those opposing the project (mostly neighbors) are now stating that the town is unreasonable for providing access to this municipal lot.

Those on the committee of Weston Dog Park Inc. are committed to raise at least $85,000 for the construction of the park, parking lot and a portion of the driveway. The town would just provide access to its own property. The cost to do so is diminutive relative to the purchase price of the land. I liken it to purchasing a perfectly good car without tires. You’d just have to buy some tires to make it fully functional. It would actually be fiscally irresponsible not to spend 2%-3% more to finally make this property accessible to a privately funded amenity that would serve so many.

The town funds to do so would not come out of the Board of Education budget. The funds would not replace any other town project. I am on the committee to create this amenity for the benefit of our town. While I do not have a dog, I am a believer in this project.

Vote yes on Saturday, March 10, from noon to 8 p.m.

Evelyn Schulz

Newtown Turnpike, Weston