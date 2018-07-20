June property transfers for Easton, Redding, Weston

The following is a list of property transfers for the month of June for Easton, Redding and Weston.

Easton



210 Mile Common: Hatem M. and Laura A. El-Wardany to Daniel and Amanda Stevens, $745,000.

82 Pond Road: David Bryant to David Bryant and Angela LaPick, $227,500.

150 North Park Avenue: John S. Paul to Robert D. and Susan E. Labarbara, $699,000.

71 Blanchard Road, Andrew O. Bilukha to Maya M. and Albert P. Stepniarek, $465,000.

44 Adams Road: Priscilla Anne Anderson Estate to Edwin A. Verhofstad and Claire E. Gwatkin, $239,500.

19 Bartling Drive: Doris M. Crary to Eric F. Grosspietsch, $465,000.

187 Sport Hill Road: Harriet Schaeffer Estate to SDF Capital LLC, $400,000.

15 Marmill Drive: Bank of New York Mellon Trustee to Certificateholders of CWMBS, Inc. and CHL Mortgage Pass-through Trust 2005-23, $343,250.

26 Far Horizons Drive: John G. Smith and Beth Edwards Smith to Minesh S. and Megha Kureti, $515,000.

25 Old Stonewall Road: John F. and Lynne Hill to Kwangnam Cho and Eunjung Kim, $770,000.

412 Sport Hill Road: Jean B. Bromer Estate to Timothy and Sarah Grega, $375,000.

28 Adirondack Trail: Adirondack Estates LLC to Adnan K. and Nailla Khan Malik, $1,180,000.

1 Magellan Lane: Joseph and Allison Pensiero to NP Dodge Jr. Trustee and Leslie A. Delperdang Trustee, $704,000.

180 Redding Road: 180 Redding Road LLC to Faizan Khan, $1,160,000.

55 High Meadow Road: Nelly Garofalo to Christian H. Qualey III and Erin Mulrane Qualey, $210,000.

150 Mile Common: Henry Gowan Dacey Jr. and Beverlee Fatse Dacey to John Blaise Ancona and Marcia S. Dacey, $550,000.

65 Sherwood Road: Marcella Simpson Trustee, Joseph G. Busko Jr. Revocable Living Trust to Angela Stowell, $505,000.

10 Dairy Lane: Julia Martin Bassett to Mark and Antoinette A. D’Augelli, $627,500.

141 Beers Road: Chris and Nancy Monahan to Nancy Elizabeth Petrie, $1,049,000.

78 Laurel Drive: Mark and Antoinette A. D’Augelli to Gueric J. and Leah M. Dechavanne, $730,000.

19 Old Orchard Road: Andrew G. and Kathleen J. Brotherton to Michael and Kimberly Lopiano, $675,000.

360 Staples Road: Lauren M.and Derrick L. Howard to Matthew W. and Jessica L. Snyder, $519,000.

40 Ridgeline Road: Brian D. Glatzel and Diana Giraldo to Daniel and Lindsey Krieger, $554,000.

Redding

1 Thankful Bradley Road: Richard and Gail Mellin to James and Alison Lindner, $635,000.

11 Beeholm Road: Dorothy A. Kammer to Sebastian Adamo, $425,000.

7 Sport Hill Road: Robert I. and Catherine M. Hill to Ryan and Jessica Tougias, $540,000.

19 Long Ridge Road: Paul W. and Dolores A. Cafasso Trustees to Thomas Hearne and Roberta Russell, $322,000.

5 Iris Lane: Wayne A. and Alison A. Amente to Amanda Weaver, $409,000.

307 Newtown Turnpike: Darius and Beata Wantke to Alison and Wayne A. Amente, $595,000.

14 Old Redding Road: Joanne S. Raymond to William J. Miller and Paul C. Landy Jr., $349,500.

24 Old Hattertown Road: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee to Frank Pelli, $444,353.

3 & 5 Portland Hill Road: Bonnie Rivoli and Marlene Setaro to Peter and Rosa D. Greco, $336,000.

70 Pheasant Ridge Road: Andrew Greco to Jeffrey D. and Caitlin M. Ellsworth, $582,500.

Weston

8 Tubbs Spring Drive: Joshua and Nicole Witkin to Edward Charlesworth, $630,000.

79 Ladder Hill Road North: John and Julie Headland to Susan Harrington, $600,000.

94 Birch Hill Road: George W. Johnson, III to Wendy Gombert, $515,000.

13 Eleven O’Clock Road: Gordon and Jill Hugh to Dennis and Amy Jung, $851,000.

282 Georgetown Road: Peter Kappel to Robert Boyd, $385,000.

18 Ladder Hill Road: Mei Li Shan LLC to Pierre Guiochon, $512,000.

7 Indian Valley Road: Robert and Birgit Diforio to Rebecca K. Kimura, $850,000.

72 Treadwell Lane: Magnus and Sofie Nicolin to Frederick K. Staudmyer Jr. Trust, $1,107,500.

6 Wilson Road: Gueric Dechavanne to Ryan Nemeth and Deanna Brozo, $455,000.

22 Valley Forge Road: Dionijsius and Eva Van Laerhoven to Ross and Amy Colbert, $650,000.

9 September Lane: Lisa B. Hurwitz to Joseph and Lidu Longhitano, $657,500.

19 Ridge Road: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to 19 Ridge Road LLC, $665,000

23 Tannery Lane North: Susan Leslie Greisman to Lei Xie and Chunyan Hou, $765,000.

25 Treadwell Lane: Michael and Steliana Andreika to John and Beverly North, $594,000.