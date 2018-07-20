Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Ielusic earns faculty honors at Georgia Tech

Matthew Ielusic of Weston earned the distinction of Faculty Honors at Georgia Institute of Technology for having a 4.0 academic average for the spring semester.

Local students graduate from Roger Williams

Katharine Johnson of Weston graduated with a degree in educational studies at Roger Williams University.

Kerri Noble of Weston graduated graduated with a degree in architecture at Roger Williams University.

Matzke named to dean’s list at St. Michael’s

Brett C. Matzke of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Michael’s College.

Students named to dean’s list at Stonehill College

Andrew Stilson of Easton and Keri Sullivan of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Stonehill College.

Local students graduate from URI

Michaela Warren of Redding graduated magna cum laude with a degree in environmental science and management at the University of Rhode Island.

Garrett Palmer of Redding graduated with a degree in communication at the University of Rhode Island.

Christian Alexander Gay of Easton graduated with a degree in business administration, supply chain management at the University of Rhode Island.

Curtis named to dean’s list at Georgia Tech

Jamie Curtis of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Area students graduate from Clarkson

Colin Rooney of Easton graduated with a degree in aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University.

Kyle Hardisty of Easton graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering at Clarkson University.