Weston Town Meeting approves Lachat lease

Voters attending a Town Meeting in Weston on Thursday, July 19 approved a lease of the farmhouse at Lachat Town Farm on Godfrey Road West in Weston.

The following motion was approved by a voice vote:

“Shall the town of Weston lease to the Friends of Lachat, Inc. a two-story residential structure at the Lachat Town Farm in accordance with the terms of a lease agreement reviewed by the Town Attorney and made available for public inspection in the Office of the Town Clerk and on the Town of Weston website?”

The term of the lease will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, unless further extended.