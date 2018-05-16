Eversource is restoring power with help

Eversource power company issued a press release today saying the company is busy restoring power following Tuesday’s storm.

“Facing difficult conditions, Eversource tree and line crews are working non-stop to repair the extensive damage caused by straight-line winds, lightning and hail that ripped through Connecticut Tuesday afternoon,” the company said.

They said power restoration efforts are being impeded due to challenging travel conditions caused by hundreds of fallen trees blocking roads.

Crews from Massachusetts and New Hampshirere have helped Eversource restore power to more than 71,000 customers since the storm hit, they said.

The company is advising customers in the hardest hit areas near Danbury and Newtown that they may be without power for multiple days. Town-by-town restoration estimates are now available at Eversource.com.