Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Jespersen graduates from University of Pittsburgh

Eric Jespersen of Weston graduated with honors from the School of Health and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, where he will attend graduate school beginning June 1.

Greenspan to attend global university summit

Olivia Greenspan of Redding has been selected to attend the Clinton Global Initiative University yearly student summit, to be hosted by President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton at the University of Chicago.

Schweitzer graduates from Vanderbilt

Bailey S. Schweitzer of Weston has graduated with a degree in public policy from Vanderbilt University.

Cremin chosen as Rochester commencement delegate

Richard Cremin of Easton has been chosen as the undergraduate delegate for Rochester Institute of Technology’s School of Individualized Study during this year’s commencement and convocation ceremonies.

Allgood named to Colby-Sawyer dean’s list

Ashley Allgood of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire.

Rocco inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma at Quinnipiac

Jennifer Rocco of West Redding was recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international society serving business programs accredited by AACSB International at Quinnipiac University.

Maire graduates from Miami University

Michelle Maire of Redding received a bachelor’s degree from Miami University during its fall commencement exercises.

Conlin headed to Collegiate Wind Competition

Bennett Conlin of Weston, a senior at James Madison University, has been selected to attend the Collegiate Wind Competition in Chicago, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Reisman performs in show at Susquehanna

George Reisman of Easton performed in Susquehanna University’s spring theatre production of Blue Stockings.

Hassett graduates from Clemson University

Natalie R. Hassett of Weston graduated from Clemson University with B.A. Summa Cum Laude in psychology. She is continuing onto a PhD program in school psychology at University of Tennessee-Knoxville.