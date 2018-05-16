Easton, Redding, Region 9 schools have two-hour delayed opening

All Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools will be on a two-hour delayed opening for Thursday, May 17.

Ongoing power outages and obstructed roads across the region have necessitated this delayed opening. Staff and faculty are still dealing with issues in their own towns that are impacting their ability to get to work.

In Redding, the bus company is working on re-routing bus routes that are blocked by downed power lines and/or trees. Anyone effected by the re-routing will be directly notified in the morning.

If the bus is not able to get to a bus stop and parents and caregivers feel it is unsafe to drive their child to school, then the student’s absence from school will be excused. Notify the school if this is the case using the routine method of reporting absences.