Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, May 17, 7 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Special Meeting. Redding Town Hall.

Thursday, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Democratic Town Committee, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Thursday, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Friday, May 18, 11 a.m., Region 9 Audit Committee, JBHS Crowley Room.

Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m. to noon, Household Hazardous Waste Day, Newtown.

Monday, May 21, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Monday, May 21, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Facilities & Fields, JBHS Career Center.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Center.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Planning Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, May 22, 8 p.m., Republican Town Committee Caucus, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Wednesday, May 23, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Commission, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Thursday, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Friday, May 18, 11 a.m., Region 9 Audit Committee, JBHS Crowley Room.

Monday, May 21, 5:30 p.m., Police Commissioners, Library Community Room.

Monday, May 21, 7 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Monday, May 21, 7 p.m., Special Town Meeting, Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Facilities & Fields, JBHS Career Center.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Center.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Conservation/Wetlands, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Weston

Thursday, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Board of Appeals, CANCELED.