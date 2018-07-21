Easton Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary on Sunday

In honor of its 50th anniversary, the Historical Society of Easton is inviting the community to a celebration and open house on Sunday, July 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the society’s offices behind the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road.

Festivities will take place on the library’s patio — rain or shine. Musical entertainment will be provided by Easton resident Dan Tressler with his trio Amber Anchor an acoustic band featuring fiddle, banjo, mandolin and other instruments blending old and new for a dynamic sound.

The society’s office will be open so attendees can view its collection of rare photos, period fashions, historical artifacts and other items of interest including the bicentennial quilt which adorns one of the office walls.

The board of directors hopes that the festivity will be well attended. Refreshments and a variety of appetizers will be served. In the event of rain, the party will be moved into the library’s Community Room. For more information, call 203-292-3533 or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.