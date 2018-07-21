Programs for adults at Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is holding a number of programs in August for adults.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., there will be a reception for artists from The Kennedy Center of Trumbull. Their art will be featured in the Community Room at the library from from July 25 through Sept. 1.

Thursday, Aug. 2

At 6 p.m., SCORE Fairfield County presents “Six Cyber Threats to Really Worry About in 2018.” Easton resident Pamela Gupta will discuss exposure and protection to online threats. Registration is required.

Saturday, Aug. 4

From noon to 2 p.m., there will be a reception for artist Janna Oviatt and her son, photographer Ian Levytskyi. Their art work will be on display in the Conference Room at the library from Aug. 4 through Aug. 30.

Saturday, Aug. 18

At 2 p.m., Tony Renzoni, author of Connecticut Rock ’n’ Roll: A History, will discuss the rock music scene in Connecticut. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is suggested.

For more information or to register for a program, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or by email at [email protected].