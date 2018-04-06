Connecticut ranked among top states for progress in opioid crisis

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced today that the National Safety Council has awarded Connecticut its highest mark for the state’s response to the opioid crisis in a new report released this week.

Connecticut is one of only 13 states, along with the District of Columbia, to receive the uppermost mark of “Improving” from the organization, indicating that the state has implemented comprehensive, proven actions to eliminate opioid overdoses and help protect its residents. The other states that received the highest rating were Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Addressing the opioid crisis has been a top priority for our administration,” Malloy said. “While this is undoubtedly good news, more work remains. We must continue to devote our time, resources, and energy to combatting this tragic epidemic that has ravaged families and communities across the geographic and socioeconomic spectrum.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said the recognition reflects the important work the state has done to curb opioid use and raise awareness of addiction and treatment. “I agree with Governor Malloy that there is more work to be done. I applaud our many partners and stakeholders who have engaged around opioid addiction and healthcare — they have been the catalyst for saving lives and ensuring Connecticut remains responsive and attentive to the victims of the opioid epidemic and their families.”

A number of Connecticut state agencies, including the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), the Department of Public Health (DPH), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), have been working collaboratively to implement the state’s response to the opioid crisis.

Over the past several years, Connecticut has taken strides in addressing the opioid crisis, including through:

Expanded access to naloxone, a life-saving drug used in the event of an opioid overdose;

Increased access to medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder;

Enacted restrictions on the prescribing of prescription opioids;

Promoted the safe disposal of unused prescription medications; and

Implemented a program to connect recovery coaches with lived experience to individuals who report to the emergency department as a result of drug or alcohol-related medical emergencies. (Since the program began in 2017, more than 700 individuals have been connected to addiction treatment or services through the program.)

Last month, Connecticut launched its statewide public awareness campaign, Change the Script, to help communities, health care providers, pharmacists and individuals deal with the prescription drug and opioids misuse and overdose crisis plaguing Connecticut and the nation.

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy.