Torch Club provides pocket-sized comfort

Torch Club members from the Boys & Girls Club of Redding/Easton recently embarked on a project to create something that would give a bit of comfort and joy to people dealing with difficult moments in life.

To that end, the club members, who are all middle school students, hand-sewed fleece “pocket hearts” that are small enough to fit inside a pocket. The pocket hearts provide something tangible and comforting to hold onto while healing or grieving.

Club members are giving baskets filled with pocket hearts to the cancer center at Norwalk Hospital, the Center for Hope in Darien and a family in Redding who recently lost a loved one.

They want recipients to know they are not alone in whatever they are dealing with and that people, like this group, are reaching out to them and care.