The Easton Public Library is holding Campout Night on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Campers of all ages are invited to read, relax, and play games in the library under forts that will be built after the library closes. Attendees may bring pillows, blankets, family and/or friends. Special camp snacks will be served.

Registration is required as space is limited. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or call Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or email [email protected]