Police Log for Easton and Redding: Narcotics arrest, theft, vandalism

Easton

Narcotics

Christopher Grainger was arrested and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegally obtaining or supplying a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, July 16.

Grainger’s arrest stems from him being taken to the hospital earlier that evening for a possible drug overdose, according to police.

Easton police stated that Grainer left the hospital later that day and walked home. Shortly after Grainger arrived at his house, police said someone reported that they saw him using drugs once again.

Grainger’s bond was set at $1,000 and he was arraigned in court on Monday, July 16.

Theft

The Easton Police Department is investigating a theft from a North Park Avenue home on Tuesday, July 17. While the homeowner was distracted at the front door, an accomplice entered the home and stole items without the homeowner realizing what was happening.

Redding

Prescription drug take back box

On Friday, July 20, at about 10:30 a.m., 40 pounds of prescription drugs were removed from the collection box in the lobby of the police department and then placed into the evidence room until destruction next month.

Vandalism

On Saturday, July 21, at around 7:30 p.m. at Topstone Park, an employee observed that the lock on the gate was broken, with glass around it, from what looked to be a headlight from a vehicle.

The complainant believed that the person was locked in the park after closing and then pushed through the gate to get out, damaging the lock. This is under investigation.

Suspicious Incident

On Monday, July 23, at about 11:30 a.m. at Topstone Park, the Park and Recreation Department reported that someone loosened the ropes to the docks, causing them to drift away from the beach. Everything has since been recovered. This is under investigation.

Trespassing

On Wednesday, July 18, at about 4:30 p.m., at Falls Hole Saugatuck River and Route 53, north of John Read Middle School, several people were issued verbal warnings for trespassing. This is an area of Aquarion Water Company property where people trespass and illegally swim in the river.