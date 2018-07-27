Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Haller named to Maine’s dean’s list

Jack Haller of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Maine.

Students named to dean’s list at UNH

Elaine Friedrichsen of Weston and Rona Hope-Murray of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New Hampshire.

Local students graduate from Quinnipiac

Haley Sterling of Redding graduated with a degree in nursing at Quinnipiac University.

Bradley Whitton of Redding graduated with a degree in finance at Quinnipiac University.

Jennifer Rocco of Redding graduated with a degree in business administration at Quinnipiac University.

Weston students named to Rochester dean’s list

Melissa Welsh, Cameron Isaacs and Anisha Khosla of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Rochester.

Local students graduate from Miami University

Olivia Gautier and McKenzie Murray of Weston, and Caitlin Samaritano of Redding graduated from Miami University.

Area students named to Grinnell’s dean’s list

Margaret Loery of Redding, and Jamie Friedman of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grinnell College.

Pair named to dean’s list at Drew University

Ava Gustafson and Chatham Studer of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Drew University.

Hayward graduates from Bates College

Quinn Hayward of Weston graduated with a degree in history from Bates College.