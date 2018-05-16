Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Madison Howard, May 17, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. She is a cellist and a senior at the Hopkins School who studies cello performance at the Pre-College Division of the Juilliard School. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Eugene Bender, May 17, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The fiddler will perform at the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Irish music session. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Brendan James, May 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. His latest EP, The Howl, finds the singer-songwriter steering into new territory, discovering the courage to release a brave new sound while staying respectful to his meaningful history and the depth of his lyrics and message. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bettye Lavette, May 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Three-time Grammy nominee Bettye LaVette is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 60s and is still creating vital recordings today. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dana Fuchs Band, May 18, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A Jagger blues-jammer, Otis soul-sister, juke-joint Janis and Sexy Sadie all rolled into one passionate performer and compassionate world-class singer-songwriter. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Australian Bee Gees, May 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Stacie Morgain Lewis, May 19, 1 p.m., Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West St., Newtown. The concert benefits the Sandy Hook Promise. Tickets $25. Info: call 203-426-9024.

Folk Music in the 60s, May 19, 7:30 p.m., the Grange, 12 Good Hill Rd., Weston. Tickets $25. Info:.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals, May 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The band draws from seasoned musicians in a revolving lineup and often features former members of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Marriage of Figaro, May 19, 8 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Front Country, May 20, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Songs of World War I, May 20, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free. Info: richterarts.org.

Springtime Swingtime, May 20, 3 p.m., Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. James Naughton and James Coogan will perform as well as local talent. Tickets $20-$30. Info: westonarts.org.

A Far Cry with guest artist David Shifrin, May 20, 3 p.m., Visual & Performing Arts Center, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featuring Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto & Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10 by Benjamin Britten. Tickets $25. Info: danburyconcert.org.

A Bernstein Centennial Celebration, May 20, 3:30 p.m., Fairfield Grace Methodist Church 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the great American composer’s birth, the performance features vocal and instrumental pieces from West Side Story, Candide, On the Town among others. Suggested donation $15. Info: call 203-261-9160.

Homage to Paul Brunner, May 20, 4 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave, New Canaan. The concert features the internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet. Tickets $35. Info: treetopscms.org/ tickets.

Emerald Stream, May 20, 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Chruch, 6 Ivy Hill Rd., Ridgefield. Camerata d’Amici will perform a variety of songs. Tickets $25. Info: cameratadamici.org.

Pentecost Vespers Concert, May 20, 4:15 p.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 954 Lake Ave., Greenwich. Tickets $40. Info: stbarnabasgreenwich.org/concerts.

Meijer Seven, May 20, 5:30 p.m., Coley Homestead Barn, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Tickets $15-$20. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Music at Yale, May 24, 7 p.m., Yale University Afro-American Cultural Center, 211 Park St., New Haven. Denise Renee and Ace Livingston will perform. Tickets $10. Info: Aphinights.eventbrite.com.

Jane Monheit, May 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Sit back and enjoy as she breezily purrs through playful remakes of “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Where or When.” Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fabricio Rodriguez, May 25, 8 p.m., the Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.

Eric Clark, Mat 27, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free. Info: danbury.org/richter.

The Jamie Baum Septet, May 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Apocalyptica, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The epic, cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy metal music, created classical rock. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, June 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The B-52s, June 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ry Cooder, June 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $89-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Satisfaction, June 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mary Knysh, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Register online. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

David Crosby, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $126. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Al Di Meola, June 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Audra McDonald, June 16, 8:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $45-$110. Info: caramoor.org

Family Concert: The Knights, June 17, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20. Info: caramoor.org

The Knights, June 17, 4 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org

Rhiannon Giddens, June 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Trace Adkins, June 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Verona Quartet, June 21, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Sō Percussion, June 22, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

American Roots Music Festival, June 23, noon, Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$90. Info: caramoor.org

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, June 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Apollo’s Fire, June 24, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$70. Info: caramoor.org

Bandstand, June 25, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $18. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin, June 28, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $24-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Kronos Quartet, June 29, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Drew Cole, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s, June 30, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$80. Info: caramoor.org

Unspoken, June 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.