Weston laxboys lose in OT; girls golf falls to Newtown

The Weston High boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse teams suffered losses on Monday.

Boys lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe 12, Weston 11 (OT)

The Weston boys lacrosse team rallied from a 6-3 halftime deficit to tie its non-league game at Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday night, before falling in overtime 12-11.

The Trojans ended the regular season 13-3 overall, and 8-2 in the South-West Conference.

Weston will host a SWC quarterfinal game on Thursday night at 7.

Henry Cohen led the attack on Monday with four goals, while Daniel McKiernan had three goals and one assist.

Jacob Strouch and Ryan Werner each had a goal and assist. Kyle Aronson and John Grogan also scored, and Julian Caplan had one assist.

Daniel Lucas (3 saves) and Jake Phillips (2 saves) split goal duties for the Trojans.

Ludlowe (10-5) was led by Aidan Wykoff with six goals, including the game-winner.

Girls golf

Newtown 198, Weston 219

The Weston High girls golf team lost to unbeaten Newtown on Monday, 198 to 219, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Halley Melito led the Trojans with a round of 44, followed by Sarah Johnson (56), Carolyn Zech (56) and Abby West (63).

Weston dropped to 7-5 with the loss.

Newtown (10-0) was led by medalist Sarah Houle, who shot a two-over-par 38.