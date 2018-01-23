Galya Pundyk, an Olympic gold medalist in sabre fencing, will be hosting a free fencing demo at the Weston Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The demo runs from 7:30 to 8:15 on both nights.

Pundyk was a member of the Ukranian national team that won the gold medal in sabre at the 2008 Summer Olympics. She is also a two-time gold and three-time silver World Champion.

Currently an assistant fencing coach at Yale University, she is opening a fencing studio called the Olympian Fencing Studio in Wilton this spring.

For more information, email her at [email protected]