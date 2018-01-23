Weston’s Christopher Plummer is nominated for an Oscar

Christopher Plummer of Weston has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as J. Paul Getty in the film All the Money in the World.

The nominees were announced this morning.

Plummer was a last-minute replacement for actor Kevin Spacey, who was dismissed from the film following allegations of sexual misconduct. Spacey’s scenes were quickly reshot with Plummer.

In 2012, at age 82, Plummer became the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award for acting. He won a Best Supporting Oscar for his role in the film Beginners.

In an interview with Plummer at the Ridgefield Playhouse following a screening of Beginners, he was asked if he did anything special to prepare for that film in which he played a retired museum director who comes out as a gay man following the death of his wife.

Plummer responded with a modest, characteristic smile, “I just read the words. They were all there. I didn’t need to do anything else.”

Now 88, Plummer says he never wants to retire and wants to act until his dying day. Originally from Canada, he currently lives in Weston with his wife Elaine Taylor.

Plummer was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor earlier this month for All the Money in the World. He lost to Sam Rockwell, who is also nominated for an Oscar, for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Other Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominees are Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards).

The Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 4.