First win for Masuk/Barlow/Newtown girls hockey

The Masuk/Joel Barlow/Newtown co-op girls hockey team earned its first win of the season on Monday night.

Coach Andy Townsend’s squad — which also includes players from Oxford and Bethel — did so in convincing fashion with a 5-1 victory over the Trumbull/St Joseph combined team at The Rinks at Shelton.

The Panthers, who are now 1-8 this season, avenged a season-opening 6-1 loss to Trumbull/St. Joseph thanks in large part to goaltender Emma Reynolds. Sidelined with an injury earlier this winter, Reynolds kicked aside 59 shots, making saves on breakaways, in-close rebounds, and long-range shots through screens.

“She obviously makes a huge difference back there,” said Townsend about Reynolds. “You can give up some chances and know she’s there for the save.”

“She won the game for them. It came down to that. She was incredible,” said Trumbull coach Paula Dady.

Of course, all the saves in the world won’t make a difference if the offense doesn’t put the puck in the net. In the Panthers’ two previous games, Reynolds was solid against Branford/East Haven/North Branford and Guilford — both strong opponents — but Masuk failed to score and lost each game 3-0.

Against Trumbull/St. Joseph, the Panthers scored early and often.

Shannon Maxey opened the scoring just 40 seconds in, assisted by Christina Moniz and Sarah Witherbee.

Just sixty-one seconds later, Witherbee notched the first of three straight goals. Witherbee scored unassisted, then was set up by Maxey for a 3-0 Masuk lead 4:38 into the second period. The same combination connected 7:20 into the middle period, with Maxey assisting Witherbee for her third consecutive goal and a natural hat trick.

Moniz then scored her first career varsity goal 10:15 into the second period, with Maxey recording her third assist of the night.

“I think the girls had a little jump in their step,” said Townsend, adding that the recent move of Witherbee from defense to offense paid dividends.

The Panthers surrendered their first and only goal with just six seconds left in the second. Erin Owens, who was stopped on multiple one-on-one chances with Reynolds, finally broke through for Trumbull/St. Joseph. She was assisted by Bailey Delsalto and Lydia Prezioso.

Neither team converted during a scoreless third period.

“It feels really good,” said Reynolds. “This is our first win of the season so I know the girls are excited about it. It feels really good to get the win.”

Reynolds added that her team’s defensive zone breakout and forecheck were strong.

“They played awesome and they deserved to get the win today,” said Townsend about his players.

