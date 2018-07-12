Memorial bench dedicated to AJ Cina of Weston

AJ Cina liked playing basketball at the outdoor hoops court on School Road, near the Weston school district’s administrative offices.

He would frequently walk there to shoot baskets and join a pickup game. “He just loved playing pickup basketball games there,” said Rich Hassan, whose son Derek and AJ were close childhood friends.

Joseph Hayes Cina, known as “AJ,” died in 2013 at age 12 in a bicycle accident. He was known as a fierce but friendly and fair athletic competitor. “He played hard. He was like the Energizer Bunny,” said Hassan, who described AJ as being like a son to him because Derek and AJ were almost inseparable growing up.

“AJ excelled at baseball, basketball, soccer, flag football and Ultimate Frisbee. He loved sports,” Derek said.

This month marks the fifth anniversary of AJ’s death, a tragedy that took an emotional toll on the entire town. “I can’t even express what a loss it was to everyone,” Hassan said. “There was a lot of grieving. He was so full of life.”

Derek and classmate Scott Peyton worked together to start the AJ Cina Memorial Fund as a way to carry on their friend’s legacy.

“AJ may be gone but we are making sure he’s not forgotten,” Derek said. “Let’s continue his spirit of giving it all and his passion for sports.”

The memorial fund works to help children learn, grow and have fun by supporting community youth sports, primarily in underprivileged areas.

The memorial fund has built a basketball court in Cuba, rebuilt a basketball court in Norwalk, sent soccer balls to Haiti, outfitted a Bronx, N.Y., Little League with uniforms for a few seasons, donated a tractor to maintain a Bronx baseball field, and sent lacrosse apparel to the Dominican Republic.

Locally, the fund paid to install lights at Bisceglie-Scribner Park athletic fields and has paid Little League registration fees for Weston families experiencing hard times.

“Recently, after hearing the AJ Fund was sponsoring him, a boy came over to me, thanked me, and gave me a big hug,” Hassan said. “I told him, ‘Don’t thank me. Thank AJ.’”

In the Bronx league, the fund has helped sponsor a former player it supported through the years, who was just drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Memorial bench

In late June, a bench in AJ’s memory was dedicated at the Weston basketball court where he frequently could be found. About 250 people showed up at the dedication ceremony.

“He was one of us,” said Hassan, noting most of AJ’s classmates will be heading off to college this fall. “He was involved in everything and was a big part of Weston.”

Hassan, a former Weston Little League president who works in the financial industry, said fund organizers are determined to keep the organization going so it can continue to make a difference.

Many fund-raising activities took place in the years immediately following AJ’s death, including a spin-riding event, music festival and soccer tournament.

“We’ll keep it going. I’m 100% sure of that,” Hassan said. “We could use some support from the community.”

Derek said he thinks about AJ every day. “I think about the good times — the thousands of great experiences we had together,” he said. “I’ve tried to focus on creating something positive out of a terrible situation.”

Meanwhile, Hassan said he continues to use AJ’s legacy as a guidepost in what programs the fund should sponsor. “What would AJ do?” is the mantra, he said.

AJ also was a talented musician and good student. His parents, Joe and Holly, still live in Weston with their daughter.

People wishing to donate to the AJ Memorial Fund can go to AJCinaMemorialFund.org, and click on “Donate.” Hassan said fund organizers also are looking for volunteers to organize fund-raisers, and for suggestions on programs worthy of support.