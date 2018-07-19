Easton police warn residents of ‘distraction burglaries’

The Easton Police Department has issued a statement warning residents of “distraction burglaries.”
According to the release posted to the police department’s Facebook page, a distraction burglary occurs when a person with an ulterior motive tells lies to con their way into a home, or creates a diversion so an accomplice can sneak in a back door or window.
As a means of avoiding these types of encounters, Easton police have advised the following:
- Never open your door to strangers and don’t hesitate to check with the police if you see someone you don’t recognize.
- Report suspicious people and vehicles to police and your neighbors.
- Keep doors and windows secured with good-quality locks.
- Add window casement locks or a locking pin to keep windows “cracked” a bit.
- Secure window air conditioners to the sash and sill.
- Set your burglar alarm – even when you’re at home
- Use motion sensor lights for driveways and backyards.
- Trim trees and shrubbery.
- Demand and verify identification of utility company associates, poll takers and sales people.
- Make your home look occupied: Time lights, radios and televisions.
- Avoid hiding keys outside. Give a spare to a trusted friend.
- Arrange for mail pickup if away for more than a few days.
- Maintain a clearly visible house number so emergency personnel can find you.
- Keep valuables in a hidden, secure spot or bank safety deposit box.
- Get to know your neighbors.
- Keep all firearms out of sight and locked up.
- Don’t leave ladders outside your home.
- Set appropriate privacy settings on social media sites and check them often. If you must post vacation pictures, do so after you’ve returned.