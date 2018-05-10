Notre Dame rallies past Weston baseball team, 7-5

The Weston baseball team scored five times in the first two innings but was blanked the rest of the way, allowing Notre Dame-Fairfield to come back for a 7-5 win in Weston on Wednesday.

The Trojans (6-11) were up 5-3 after two innings, but the Lancers scored runs in the third and fourth to tie the game, and took the lead with another run in the fifth. They added an insurance run in the sixth.

Grayson Orr was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Dan Covino went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.

Dan Olin was 1-for-3 with a run.

Will Bunkoci walked and scored

Will Vallela was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Andrew Amato was 1-for-3 with a double, and Andrew Harwood was 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored

Liam Odierna took the loss, going five innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks.