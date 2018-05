Emma Nelson scored six goals as the Weston High girls lacrosse team evened its record at 7-7 with a 12-7 win over Immaculate at home on Wednesday.

It was the third win in a row for the Trojans.

Gracie Toner and Madison Wilson each had two goals and Wilton also had an assist.

Becca Strouch finished with one goal and three assists.

Mason Hastings had one goal and one assist.

Maddy Lustberg made six saves in goal.

For Immaculate, Caroline Wax led the attack with three goals.