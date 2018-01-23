Weston Babe Ruth spring registration

For those players that have aged out of traditional Little League and intermediate 50/70 divisions and are looking to move to the 60/90 field, Weston Babe Ruth is offering a revamped program for Spring 2018.

The goal of the program is for continued development of Weston players in the community-based programs.The division is designed to be competitive and to continue to develop local players for both future high school and recreational play. In addition, the program will focus on the strategic and a healthy mental approach to the game.

The initial plan will be to offer one to two teams that will be comprised of mostly eighth graders and some ninth grade players. Weston will participate in Babe Ruth District 2, which includes teams from Weston, Westport, Wilton, Fairfield, Darien, New Canaan and Stratford.

All practices and home games will be played at Revson HS fields in Weston and road games will be throughout Fairfield county.

Practices are expected to begin in late March, with the season running through early June.

The spring season will be a three to four days a week commitment and will include professional instruction at practices.

For more information, contact Bob Barasch at [email protected].

To register, go online to westonbaseballassociation.com and follow the registration tab.