Weston voter registration session for upcoming primaries

In preparation for the Aug. 14 Democratic and Republican party primaries, the Weston Registrar’s Office will be holding a special voter registration session on Tuesday, July 31 from 12 to 2 p.m. in their offices at Town Hall.

The Registrars will be available to hear requests by persons previously removed from the rolls to add their names back to the registry list and to register new voters.

In order to be eligible to vote in the respective primaries, voters must be registered in the party holding the primary. Unaffiliated voters are not eligible to vote in primaries in Connecticut.

If you are already registered to vote and are a member of either the Democratic or Republican party you do not need to do anything to be able to vote. If you are unsure if you are registered with a party you can check your status on-line at portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx/.

If you are not registered or would like to enroll in a political party and you have a valid CT driver’s license you can also register online at voterregistration.ct.gov/.

The deadline to switch parties and to be eligible to vote in the primary was May 14. However, if you are an unaffiliated or new voter you can enroll in a party through Aug. 9, either online or by mail.

The last day to register as a member of a party in person is noon on Aug.13. For questions regarding voter registration contact the Registrar of Voters at 203-222-2686. For questions regarding absentee ballots contact the Weston Town Clerk at 203-222-2616.