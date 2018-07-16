Redding holds voter enrollment session

The Primary Election in Redding will be held at the Redding Community Center on Aug. 14 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Registrar of Voters office will be open Tuesday, July 31 from noon until 2 p.m. to register voters in a state mandated session. New voters and voters who have been inactive on the registration rolls are invited to register in person at this session.

The Registrar’s Office is open in general on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the summer.

The deadline to change from Republican to Democratic party or vice versa was May 14. This does not apply to unaffiliated voters who wish to enroll in a party. New voters may still enroll in a major party and vote in the Primary.

Redding residents who would like to register to vote may also utilize the town’s website, townofreddingct.org. On that site, simply click the “How Do I?” tab and choose “Check Voter Registration Status and Register to Vote” from the dropdown. Information regarding the Primary may also be found on this site’s homepage.