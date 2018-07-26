Weston says goodbye to Public Works Director Joe Lametta

Joe Lametta began working for the Weston Public Works Department in early 1978, on the same week the Blizzard of ’78 hit the Northeast.

“It was a rude awakening,” Lametta said of the nor’easter that combined strong winds and two feet of snow, leading then-Gov. Ella Grasso to close all roads in Connecticut.

Four decades later, Lametta, 67, is retiring as the town’s longtime public works director. It’s been another year when storms caused major tree damage, extended power outages and road closures.

“I came in with a bash and it looks like I’m going out with a bash with this year’s four springtime storms,” said Lametta.

He isn’t exactly sure what he’ll do now that he won’t be on call 24/7 throughout the year, but he’s looking forward to having more free time. His last day will be Aug. 31.

“I’ll take a little time to think about things and the future,” Lametta said. “Right now I have no plans to work anywhere.”

He expects to do more cycling, an activity he’s pursued since receiving a 10-speed bike as a gift in his youth. He often bicycles 15 miles every few days with friends.

He’ll work in his vegetable garden — he’s best known for his pickled hot peppers and once won first place at the Norfield Grange Fair — and perhaps play some music, being a guitarist and drummer. “I like to tinker around the yard,” he said. “We’ll likely do some traveling.”

His wife of 33 years, Wendy, plans to continue working at Norwalk Hospital for now, and one of their two children is still in college. He has lots of family in the area and doesn’t expect to move from his Wilton home anytime soon.

Asked what he won’t miss about his job, Lametta said, “The winters. They’re the hardest thing because they’re unpredictable and really take their toll.”

“Weston is a hilly town and it takes a lot of work and the guys take pride in it,” Lametta said of dealing with snowstorms. “People rely on you to clear the roads — police, fire, the schools, the public — and it can be stressful.”

He’s also had to deal with hurricanes and other major non-winter storms, such as Sandy in 2012 and Irene in 2011. “While for most it lasts a week or so, we have to clean up all that collateral damage, which affects our ability to do our regular duties,” he said. “With Sandy, we were cleaning up brush for six months.”

The department’s duties include road maintenance, construction, paving, drainage and bridge work, roadside mowing, plowing, and overseeing the transfer station.

“The job is really hands-on in a small town like this,” Lametta said. “Complaints come directly to me.”

The most common complaints involve plowed snow blocking driveways and damaging mailboxes. Most towns will repair or replace mailboxes if hit by a plow but not snow, but Lametta said Weston tries to fix them all. “It’s good public relations,” he said.

Bittersweet

Lametta called his decision to retire “bittersweet” since he likes his job and the people he’s worked with and for through the years.

He’ll certainly miss the people of Weston, who often contact him to ask for help, offer their thanks or pass on criticism. “I’ve really made a lot of friends in Weston,” he said. “One of the real pleasures of this job is meeting different people. They’ve always supported our department.”

Getting a thank-you call or note will remain special. “It’s a part of the job I like, but you can’t sit in this chair and expect that,” Lametta said. “This can be a thankless job at times and you do it because you take pride in it.”

First Selectman Chris Spaulding said Lametta has served the town well. “Joe Lametta did a fantastic job and will be sorely missed,” he said.

“He’s literally been a part of Weston for 40 years,” Spaulding said. “He’s been dedicated to the town with every fiber in his body and that’s filtered down to the staff.”

Lametta said he’s been well served by his fellow public works employees. “It’s a big team,” he said. “We all help each other out.”

He’s tried to keep a close eye on the budget and not ask for more money than needed. “I always knew I had to run a tight budget,” he said, thanking town officials — from the selectmen to the Board of Finance — for being supportive.

Highlights of his tenure include implementing a road maintenance program to repave four of the town’s 80 miles of roadway every year; replacing the outdated public works barn with a modern building in the late 1990s; implementing recycling programs in the early 1980s; and starting a roadside mowing program to remove shrubs and invasive species.

Lametta grew up in a big Italian family in Norwalk, learning about physical labor and being mechanical from his father, a stonemason, who had 13 siblings.

He played baseball and football at Norwalk High School, graduating in 1969. He attended a few professional baseball tryouts and earned an associate’s degree from Norwalk Community College.

Lametta worked as a bicycle mechanic, transit dispatcher and health spa instructor before seeing an ad for the job of assistant road supervisor in Weston. He applied and eventually was hired by his longtime predecessor, Dave Coley, who was nearing retirement.

“I worked with Dave to learn the ins and outs,” he said, noting Coley would invite him over to his house for his wife’s homemade cooking. “He was a wonderful man, and I thank him for having confidence in me,” Lametta said.

Retirement party

The town of Weston is holding a retirement party for Joe Lametta on Friday, Aug. 3, starting at 5 p.m. at the Parish Hall at Norfield Church. The public is invited to attend.