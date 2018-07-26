Allie-Brennan calls Malloy toll study misguided

On Wednesday, the State Bond Commission approved $10 million in financing for an analysis of establishing electronic tolling on most Connecticut highways. The funding was proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Raghib Allie-Brennan, a candidate for the 2nd district called Malloy “out of touch” and “wrong” in a press release. “Spending $10 million of taxpayer money for another study is not only a waste, it’s an overreach of power. Even though the current legislature failed to act on a bill to study tolls during this past session, it is up to the next Governor and legislature to continue this debate as we look to update our transportation infrastructure and grow our state economy,” he said.

The study will explore tolls on all major Connecticut highways, including Interstates 84, 95, and 91, along with the Merritt and Wilbur Cross parkways.

“We know tolls will burden working class commuters most, especially those in the Danbury area, and make life for families even less affordable. The state should instead study new ways to invest in industry, grow jobs, and retain the talented residents we have before trying to figure out how to squeeze more money out of fewer and fewer.”

Allie-Brennan, a Democrat, is running for state representative of the 2nd Assembly District, which covers Bethel and parts of Redding, Newtown and Danbury.