The New Pond Farm Education Center is presenting Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at New Pond Farm’s farmhouse gardens.

Bench seating is limited so call the Education Center for reservations at 203.938.2117. Performances are free but donations to the Carmen Mathews Theatre Fund are welcome.

New Pond Farm is located at 101 Marchant Road, Redding.