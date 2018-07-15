Editorial: Hello, Easton

Hi readers and residents of Easton, my name is Aaron Berkowitz and I will be the new editor covering your town.

For the past three years I have been writing for the Shelton Herald, where I reported on Shelton crime, politics, education and developments.

I am excited to announce that I will be learning about and sharing the news in your town from here on out.

Adjusting to the new community will take some time, but it is my promise to always report on all available “sides” to a story, while also keeping the residents’ right to know what’s going on as one of my top priorities.

I look forward to getting familiar with the town dynamics, people and places. I am currently getting caught up on all ongoing stories, while also thinking of new ways to connect with the community. I will host “Meet the Editor” hours every so often, at a location that I will announce the week before via our website and in the paper. It is one of the ways that I not only try to connect with the residents, but also gain insight as to what you all would like to see receive more coverage.

Being that Easton is a smaller community, I have a strong interest in getting to know what sets it apart from other places in the world. Stories about interesting activities that you or people you know are involved in, inventions that you may have personally created, or accolades that any of you may have received are all things that I would love to hear about and ultimately report on.

My goals for my time here in Easton are to continue to improve on my journalistic abilities and provide residents with a source they can turn to to learn what’s going on in their community.

I was born and raised in New Haven. I graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in communications, with a focus in video production.

I am the youngest of three siblings.

I love meeting new people and hearing their stories, photography and videography, and spending time with my family.