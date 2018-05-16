Storm update: More than 1,750 residents without power in Redding, Easton

As of Wednesday morning, May 16, there are 1,750 residents still without power in Redding and Easton, due to Tuesday’s storm.

For Redding, Eversource reports 1,690, or 45% of residents without power.

For Easton, United Illuminating reports 64 customers, or 2.17%, without power.

Easton police chief Tim Shaw said of the five roads that were closed Tuesday night due to the storm, East Common is the only one still closed.

According to Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton on the town Facebook page, Town Hall, the Redding Community Center, and the Mark Twain Library are good places for charging phones and laptops, and using facilities.

Also, the Wilton YMCA is offering use of its showers at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.