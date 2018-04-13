State to begin road work on Route 59 in Easton

The state Department of Transportation is expected to begin work on Route 59 in Easton on Monday, April 16.

Crews will be replacing guard rails and doing tree work on Stepney Road, which is the section of Route 59 that runs from the Route 136 intersection in Easton to the Monroe border. Some work also will take place on the state road in Monroe, just over the Easton border.

The work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and last about a month and a half. The initial work should begin near Route 59 and Church Road (near the cemetery). Drivers should expect delays at times.

Some of the town roads near additional Route 59 work sites include North Park Avenue, Sherwood Road, Everett Road, Judd Road, Maple Road and Hayes Road.