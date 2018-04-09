Spring Bible Study at the Congregational Church of Easton

The Congregational Church of Easton is starting its Spring Bible Study this week. The group will be studying the book of 1 Samuel using resources from MacArthur to explore the history, mystery, and questions of 1 Samuel. This course is a nine week study that will provide opportunities to learn a little of the history, to meditate upon the meaning, and to discuss the message to the modern day person.

No worries about missing a session. It’s easy to catch up with the syllabus located on the church’s website eastonchurch.org. The first first Bible Study is Wednesday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m. This study is open to people of all faiths.

The Congregational Church of Easton is located at 336 Westport Road  in the Old Academy Building. For more information, call 203-261-2527 or email [email protected]

