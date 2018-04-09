Redding League of Women Voters to hold first annual ‘Speak Up’

The Redding League of Women Voters (RLWV) will hold its first annual “Speak Up” on Wednesday, April 25, at the Redding Community Center from 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.



“Speak Up” is a grassroots opportunity for dialogue between Redding residents and their elected and appointed officials. The league says citizen participation is vital to our democracy and to keeping government transparent and effective.



Speak Up panel



Participating in Speak Up will be a group of local and state officials including:

Redding officials: First Selectman Julia Pemberton, Angelica Fontanez, Social Services, Kim Yonkers, Board of Finance, Health Officer Doug Hartline, Mark O’Donnell, acting Chief of Police, Tom McMorran, Superintendent of Schools, Sean McKenney, Fire Chief of Redding Fire District #1.

State Legislators: State Senator Toni Boucher and State Representatives Will Duff and Adam Dunsby.



All Redding residents are encouraged to attend and participate in this civil discourse which will be moderated by RLWV board member Colleen Joyce. Residents are invited to ask questions and/or voice their concerns, or just listen and get informed. Light refreshments will be served.

The League of Women Voters of the United States was established in 1920 when the 19th amendment to the Constitution granted women the right to vote. It evolved from the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT) was formed in 1921 and the RLWV was formed in 1954. The local League seeks to improve the quality of democracy by increasing voters’ knowledge of candidates and issues at the local, state and national levels.



The LWV is a nonpartisan political organization which encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy through education and advocacy.

For more information, contact Phyllis Rhodes at [email protected]