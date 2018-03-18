South Pacific musical to set sail in Weston

Weston High School’s Company is taking the town by storm with its spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific. Set during World War II, the 1949 musical chronicles two love stories and follows the lives of sailors and nurses serving in the South Pacific, challenging the racial norms of the early 20th Century.

“I have always been drawn to the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, but South Pacific holds a special place in my heart. My students have embraced the score and have committed fully to its message,” said director and Company adviser Liz Morris. “We are proud to present this work to the community and hope that the audience will connect with this story and its magnificent score as much as we have.”

Rodgers and Hammerstein received immense box-office success when South Pacific became the second-longest running Broadway musical of its time. The music is rich with famously catchy tunes that Hammerstein spent years creating, including Nothing Like a Dame, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair and Happy Talk.

The soaring melodies in Bali Ha’i, Some Enchanted Evening and Younger Than Springtime are complemented by a 24-member pit orchestra, featuring 20 Weston High School students.

South Pacific will run on March 22, 23, 24, and 25. Tickets for the show are on sale at whscompany.com and are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Veterans are invited to attend opening night on Thursday for free with the code VET18.