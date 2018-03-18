Editorial: Fostering the grandparent relationship

At the Easton Public Library Links for Literature Mini-Golf Fundraiser on Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was playing a few rounds of the game with his grandmother.

The pair stayed at the library for a very long time. Before coming, they said, they had enjoyed a pancake breakfast at the Easton Community Center.

With smiles on their faces, they both said they spend a lot of time together.

There can never be enough said about the value of a grandparent-grandchild relationship.

While parents may make the tough decisions and set limits for their children, grandparents get to do the fun stuff and enjoy their grandchildren.

While providing them with unconditional love, grandparents can share stories about their own childhood, as well as give great advice.

They can also give their grandchildren information about their family history, exchange jokes from different generations, and be good listeners.

It’s important for children to learn and embrace family history. Grandparents can provide a window to a younger generation that can put their perspectives in a different light.

Oftentimes, parents are busy working long hours to provide for their children, and may not be able to spend as much time as a grandparent — who may be retired — can.

There are many local free or low-cost activities grandchildren can do with their grandparents, including taking walks and playing board games, as well as going to school performances and book fairs and exploring different neighborhoods.

Grandparents and grandchildren can, and should, work to find common interests and utilize them to create everlasting bonds.

Once they grow up, children will look back on all the memories they shared with their grandparents — and treasure them.