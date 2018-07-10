Sacred Heart University hosts gubernatorial candidate debates

Sacred Heart University (SHU), WSHU Public Radio and The Hearst Connecticut Media Group are collaborating on gubernatorial candidate debates prior to the Aug. 14 primaries, as well as in advance of November’s general election.

Separate primary debates are planned for both the Democratic and Republican candidates, with each taking place at the Martire Business & Communications Center on the campus of Sacred Heart University at 5401 Park Avenue, Fairfield.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate debate is scheduled for Tuesday, July 24, beginning at 2 p.m. Republican candidates who have confirmed their attendance are Mark Boughton, David Stemerman, Tim Herbst and Steve Obsitnik. Bob Stefanowski has been invited but has not committed to participating in the debate.

Both Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim have confirmed their participation in the Democratic gubernatorial candidate debate on Thursday, July 26, also beginning at 2 p.m.

The date for the debate prior to the general election has yet to be finalized, but that debate will take place at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts at SHU.

Moderating the debates will be Ken Dixon, Hearst Connecticut Media Group political editor and columnist.

Panelists questioning the candidates will be Gary Rose, professor and chair of the Department of Government, Politics and Global Studies at SHU; Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter at WSHU Public Radio; and Hearst Connecticut Media Group political reporter Kaitlyn Krasselt.

The public is welcome to attend the primary debates, although seating is limited. The debates will be live-streamed on Hearst Connecticut’s multiple news websites, and available for viewing as video following the debates. WSHU Public Radio will air both debates live on 89.9FM and will re-broadcast them at 7 p.m. on all frequencies including 91.1FM and wshu.org.