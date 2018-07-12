Rock the Library Quest in Easton

Award-winning author and “edutainer” Jason Edwards returns to Easton Public Library on Wednesday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. to offer his Rock the Library Quest program, an adventure for kids in rising second to ninth grades.

The program is designed to help develop puzzle solving, music composition, and research skills. They will explore the library in search of the secret of great music, tracking down hidden clues that reveal elements of composition including instruments, notes, and rhythms.

In the process, they employ deductive reasoning, solve puzzles, work cooperatively, and learn to use the library catalog and Dewey Decimal System to find books of all different kinds.

All participants have their own items to find and proceed at their own pace. Organizers declare, “Everyone succeeds, and works together to uncover a grand musical treasure!”

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134.