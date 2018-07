July programs at Weston Public Library

There are a number of events and programs for adults and children this month at the Weston Public Library.

Every Monday, Musicals & Munchies, 10 a.m. to noon. Screening of a film musical including snacks. Also, Melty Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. Use perler beads to make a fun creation.

Thursday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Book Group — Gap of Time by Winterson

Thursday, July 12, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Crafternoon

Thursday, July 12, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Read with Me, ages 4+

Thursday, July 12, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Lego Club, ages 5+

Thursday, July 12, 7 to 9 p.m. Library After Dark — Garden Stepping Stones

Friday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Play Group, children of all ages

Friday, July 13, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Book Bingo, children of all ages

Friday, July 13, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Music Makers, children of all ages

Monday, July 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pajama Pictures

Tuesday, July 17, noon to 2 p.m., Play With Your Food

Tuesday, July 17, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Summer stories at Bisceglie Pond

Tuesday, July 17, 4 to 5 p.m., Mini-Maker: Robot Obstacle Course, ages 8+

Wednesday, July 18, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Libraries Rock summer program

Wednesday, July 18, 4 to 5 p.m., Sing, Laugh and Learn with Mr. Joe

Wednesday, July 18, 7 to 9 p.m., Book Group — Paris Architect by Belfoure

Wednesday, July 18, 7 to 10 p.m., Big Movie — Coco, on the Weston Middle School field

Thursday, July 19, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Crafternoon, all ages

Thursday, July 19, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Read with Me, ages 4+

Thursday, July 19, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Pokemon Club, ages 8+

Friday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Play Group, children of all ages

Friday, July 20, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Book Bingo, children of all ages

Friday, July 20, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Music Makers, children of all ages

Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m. to noon, Summer Storytime

Monday July 23, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CT Humane Society Pet Program, presentation on pet safety, ages 5-12

Monday July 23, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pajama Pictures, James and the Giant Peach

Tuesday, July 24, 2 to 3 p.m., Summer stories at Bisceglie Pond

Tuesday, July 24, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Science Rocks, ages 5+

Tuesday, July 24, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Mini-Maker: Makey Makey Music

Wednesday, July 25, 11 a.m. to noon, Ryan SanAngelo stories and music

Wednesday, July 25, 3 to 4 p.m., Community Helpers Projects

Wednesday, July 25, 4 to 6 p.m., Game Time, ages 5+ and teens

Thursday, July 26, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Crafternoon, all ages

Thursday, July 26, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Read with Me, ages 4+

Thursday, July 26, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Teen Advisory Board

Friday, July 27, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Play Group

Friday, July 27, 2:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Book Bingo

Friday, July 27, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Music Makers

Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. to noon, Summer Storytime

Monday, July 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pajama Pictures — Lassie

Tuesday, July 31, 2 to 3 p.m., Summer stories at Bisceglie Pond

Tuesday, July 31, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Science Rocks, ages 5+

For more information and to register for classes, visit westonpubliclibrary.org.