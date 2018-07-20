Motor vehicle crash in Easton with injuries, DUI arrest

At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 19, the Easton Police Dept. received a 9-1-1 call reporting a Jeep into the woods with people still in the car.

The driver, Erin McCann, 20, of 15 Banks Road, Easton, was placed under arrest for DUI, Assault 2nd degree with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Drive Right. There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of which was seriously injured, medical condition unknown.

McCann was released after posting a $500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.