Mark Twain Library accepting donations for book fair

The Mark Twain Library in Redding is accepting donations through July 31 for its 58th annual book fair.

For four days over Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 3, the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Road will be transformed by an army of volunteers into a “storehouse” of more than 65,000 bargain priced books and items, organized and categorized for convenient shopping.

“Thanks to some amazing donations from the Mark Twain Library’s friends and neighbors, the book fair during Labor Day weekend is more like a bookstore than a few library discards priced for sale,” said the fair’s co-chair Midge Loery. “We’ve got 75 categories of books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl albums, sheet music, games and puzzles — something for everyone.”

“The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is one of the jewels of Redding,” said co-chair Catherine Riordan. “It’s an opportunity to recycle our books for others to enjoy, a reminder of our devotion to thoughtful discourse, a chance to connect with neighbors new and old — and the perfect way to support the library while buying more books!”

The last day to donate books to the library for the fair is Tuesday, July 31. For more information visit marktwainlibrary.org/.